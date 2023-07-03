Videos Foreign firms make beeline for Vietnam Many giants from the US and the Republic of Korea are rushing to Vietnam to seek production or business opportunities, offering vivid illustration of their confidence in Vietnam’s potential.

Business Hanoi-Hai Phong trains to be operated daily at Hanoi station Two passenger trains from the capital city of Hanoi to the northern port city of Hai Phong will be organised at the Hanoi station on all days in the week starting July 13, instead of just weekends and holidays like now, the Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR) has announced.

Business Aquatic product exporters hope for recovery in remaining months Despite a downward trend in aquatic product exports in the first half of 2023, the lower pace of month-on-month decline is giving hopes for a recovery in the remaining months of this year.

Business Agriculture sector continues to focus on three key programmes The agriculture sector remains determined to fulfill its set targets, focusing efforts on boosting exports and implementing three major programmes – the resolution on agriculture, farmers and rural areas, the strategy for sustainable rural development, and agricultural restructuring in the second half of the year, heard a press conference on July 3 in Hanoi.