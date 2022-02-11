Statistics showed an increasing trend of cyberattack incidents on information systems in Vietnam in the context of agencies and units strongly promoting digital transformation.

In 2021, the Authority of Information Security recorded, issued warning about, and guided the handling of more than 9,700 attacks on the cyberspace, an increase of around 43 percent against the previous year.

Last year, attackers took advantage of the COVID-19 epidemic to spread fake news and create more forms of phishing attacks to steal money. The leaking of personal information was also common./.

VNA