Vietnam records no new COVID-19 in March 21 afternoon
A concentrated quarantine facility in Bac Lieu province (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam had no new COVID-19 cases to report in the past 12 hours to 6pm March 21, according to the Health Ministry.
This keeps the national count at 2,572, and the death toll remains at 35.
As of March 21, 2,198 patients have been given the all-clear. The death toll remains at 35.
Among the patients still under treatment, 37 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, 18 twice and 63 thrice.
Meanwhile, 37,174 people are being quarantined nationwide, with 490 at hospitals, 17,990 at concentrated quarantine facilities and 18,694 at their accommodations./.