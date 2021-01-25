Vietnam records one imported COVID-19 case
One more COVID-19 infection was recorded in Vietnam on January 25, raising the total to 1,549, according to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Taking samples for COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – One more COVID-19 infection was recorded in Vietnam on January 25, raising the total to 1,549, according to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
The new case returned to Vietnam from Indonesia on January 10, and was quarantined upon her arrival at Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport.
Among the total, 693 cases were transmitted domestically.
Additional 14 patients were given the all-clear on January 25, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,425.
Among patients undergoing treatment at medical establishments across the country, eight tested negative for the coronavirus once, eight others twice and 11 thrice.
At present, 20,890 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine./.