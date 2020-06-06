Vietnam records one more COVID-19 case
A health worker guides foreign experts and labourers to a quarantine facility (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded one more case of COVID-19 on June 6 morning, bringing the total in the country to 329, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
The male patient, 22 years old, is a student back from the UK and a resident of Hanoi. He arrived at the Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City from the UK on June 4 on Flight VN50.
He was quarantined upon his arrival, and his sample taken the same day. One day later, the test turned out positive for SARS-CoV-2 which causes the disease.
Among the 329 cases, 189 are imported.
June 6 marks the 51st day in a row Vietnam has no infection cases in the community to report.
The committee further said 307 out of the 329 cases have been successfully treated and the rest are under treatment. Among those being treated, 10 have tested negative once and three twice or more./.