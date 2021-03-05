Vietnam records six imported COVID-19 cases on March 5 afternoon
Vietnam reported six new COVID-19 cases, all imported, in the past 12 hours to 6:00 pm on March 5, raising the national tally to 2,494 with 1,572 domestically-transmitted cases, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
The new infections include five Vietnamese nationals and one Chinese expert.
Now there are 49,565 people who came in close contact with COVID-19 patients or arrived from pandemic-hit regions under quarantine nationwide, including 1,290 in hospitals, 14,199 in other quarantine sites, and 34,076 at home.
Among the patients undergoing treatment, 65 have tested negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 57 twice, and 137 thrice.
The Treatment Sub-committee said that 1,920 patients have been declared to be clear of the coronavirus so far.
In a bid to live safely with the pandemic, people should strictly follow the Ministry of Health’s 5K message: khau trang (facemask), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distance), khong tu tap (no gathering) and khai bao y te (health declaration)./.