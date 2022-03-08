Business Increasing the capacity of suppliers in the processing and manufacturing chain Enterprises must improve the quality and quantity of domestic tier 1 and tier 2 suppliers, to increase their ability to participate in the supply chain and improve the localisation of domestic industrial products.

Business Vietnamese products expected to penetrate deeply into Japan’s retail system Vietnamese enterprises are showcasing their products at "Foodex Japan 2022," the 47th edition of a leading food and beverage exhibition in Japan that opened on March 8.

Business Ministry clarifies tariff quotas for rice, dried tobacco leaves imported from Cambodia Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien has signed Circular No. 06/2022/TT-BCT stipulating regulations on the import of rice and dried tobacco leaves originating from Cambodia under tariff quotas for 2021 and 2022.

Business China allows resumption of fresh chili import from Vietnam The General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) has allowed the import of Vietnamese fresh chilies again after a long negotiation process, according to the Plant Protection Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development. ​