Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung (Photo: MPI)

Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung on March 8 had a working session with the US-ASEAN Business Council ( USABC ) and representatives from 50 US firms operating in Vietnam.The minister appreciated the council’s efforts in connecting businesses and investors of Vietnam and the US, as well as its policy proposals and recommendations to improve the business environment in Vietnam.He also highly valued the operations of member enterprises of the USABC in Vietnam over the past years.Regional Managing Director of the USABC Michael Michalak, who used to serve as a US Ambassador to Vietnam, affirmed that Vietnam will remain an attractive destination for US investors in the time ahead.He said US firms appreciated the Vietnamese government’s efforts in reforming administrative procedures and improving the investment environment, and committed to expanding their operations in the country.