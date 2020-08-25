At the event (Source: www.qdnd.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnam Renewable Energy Week 2020 was launched in Hanoi on August 25 by the Vietnam Sustainable Energy Alliance, the Vietnam Climate Action Alliance, and the Vietnam Union of Science and Technology Associations.

This fifth holding, “Breakthrough to Recovery and Green Development for a Peaceful Life”, aims to put forward measures promoting sustainable energy development, ensuring energy security, removing barriers, and bolstering green economy recovery and growth.

The four-day event will also offer the chance for stakeholders to contribute to the country’s energy transition in an effective and sustainable manner.

Cecile Leroy from the Delegation to the European Union in Vietnam said the EU has signed numerous cooperation agreements with Vietnamese ministries and sectors in sustainable energy transition.

It has also provided its Vietnamese partners with assistance in energy development policies and in raising capacity, awareness, and energy access among the public.

The EU stands ready to share knowledge in projects, finance, and the legal framework for green recovery and development, she said.

Symposiums are to be held, including those on rooftop solar energy development and energy transition via solar power solutions and agriculture, among others.

The combined power capacity generated by operational renewable energy projects nationwide has to date reached nearly 6,000 MW, of which 31,000 rooftop solar projects generate about 700 MWp.

Renewable energy currently accounts for 10 percent of the national grid’s total capacity and Vietnam has emerged as a leader in the development of renewable energy resources in Southeast Asia./.