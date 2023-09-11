Business More unprecedented opportunities to boost Vietnam-US trade ties: minister The historic Vietnam visit by US President Joe Biden and the upgrade of bilateral relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership will create unprecedented opportunities to promote new and breakthrough cooperation areas, and to build Vietnam’s capacity to truly join the global value chains, said Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien.

Business Vietnam remains stable destination for investors: Swiss fund From Bellecapital’s perspective, Vietnam is seen as a destination that offers stability for investors, said Xinyue Hou, manager of the portfolio in Asia of the Swiss investment fund.