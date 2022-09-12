Vietnam reports 2,013 COVID-19 cases on September 12
A total of 2,013 new COVID-19 cases were recorded on September 12, an increase of nearly 600 compared to the previous day, according to the Ministry of Health.
The new infections brought the country’s total caseload since the pandemic broke out to 11,441,626.
Also on September 12, 15,100 patients were declared to recover from the disease, lifting the total number of recoveries to 10,337,137.
Meanwhile, one death was reported on the day, raising the total fatalities to 43,130, accounting for 0.4% of the total infections.
More than 258.69 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far./.