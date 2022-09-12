Health Public urged to remain cautious against COVID amid rises in infections, hospitalisations The Ministry of Health has called on the public to remain vigilant against COVID-19 amid the appearance of new Omicron sub-variants that have caused a recent rise in severe cases around the country.

Health Infographic Message for Covid-19 prevention and control in the new situation On September 8, 2022, the Ministry of Health released the latest message on COVID-19 prevention and control. Accordingly, the 5K message is modified to 2K including masks and disinfection.