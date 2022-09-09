Vietnam records 3,649 new COVID-19 cases on Sept. 9
A total of 3,649 new COVID-19 cases were recorded on September 9, according to the Ministry of Health.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A total of 3,649 new COVID-19 cases were recorded on September 9, according to the Ministry of Health.
The new infections brought the country’s total caseload since the pandemic broke out to 11,435,472.
Also on September 9, 17,576 patients were declared to recover from the disease, lifting the total number of recoveries to 10,278,977.
Meanwhile, the death toll was kept at 43,126, accounting for 0.4% of the total infections.
More than 258.22 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far./.