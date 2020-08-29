Vietnam reports 31st COVID-19-related death
A 28-year-old man in the central province of Quang Nam died on August 29 morning, becoming the youngest among Vietnam's 31 COVID-19-related fatalities.
Conducting COVID-19 testing - Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – A 28-year-old man in the central province of Quang Nam died on August 29 morning, becoming the youngest among Vietnam's 31 COVID-19-related fatalities.
According to the Ministry of Health, the patient, residing in Que Trung commune of Nong Son district, suffered from leukeamia.
The cause of death has been recorded as pneumonia caused by COVID-19, complications of septic shock and irreversible multi-organ failure in patients with acute leukeamia.
Also on the morning, no new cases were recorded in Vietnam, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Since the first case was detected in January, there have been 1,038 people infected. Of those, 663 people have since made a full recovery./.