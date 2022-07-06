Vietnam reports 913 new COVID-19 cases on July 6
A total of 913 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Vietnam on July 6, according to the Ministry of Health.
COVID-19 vaccination (Photo: VNA)
The new infections brought the country’s total caseload to 10,751,227 since the pandemic broke out.
As many as 7,626 patients were declared to be free from coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 on the day, lifting the total number of recoveries to 9,732,548.
Meanwhile, the death toll was still kept at 43,089 as no death related to the disease was logged on the day, accounting for 0.4% of the total infections.
More than 234.28 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Vietnam so far./.
