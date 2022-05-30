Vietnam reports additional 1,118 COVID-19 cases on May 30
Vietnam logged 1,118 new COVID-19 cases on May 30, said the Ministry of Health.
COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
The northern province of Bac Ninh recorded the highest number of infections, with 265 cases.
It was followed by the capital city of Hanoi and northern Yen Bai province, with 261 and 62 infections, respectively.
The new infections brought the country’s total caseload to 10,718,369.
Meanwhile, 8,189 patients were declared to be free from coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, raising the total number of recoveries to 9,456,541.
The country has recorded no fatalities over the past seven days. Its death toll from the pandemic has so far reached 43,078, equivalent to 0.4 percent of the total infections.
More than 220.77 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far./.