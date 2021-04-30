Vietnam reports three domestically transmitted cases on April 30 morning
Spraying chemicals to disinfect Quan Nhan village of Nhan Dao commune, Ha Nam province's Ly Nhan district, where Patient 2899 resides. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam recorded four new COVID-19 in the past 12 hours to 6am April 30, including three domestically transmitted infections and one imported, according to the Health Ministry.
Among the new locally transmitted cases, one was recorded in Dong Anh district, Hanoi and two in the northern province of Hung Yen. All of them are linked to Patient 2899 in the northern province of Ha Nam. They are now under treatment at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases No. 2 in Dong Anh district.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 2,914, including 1,580 domestically transmitted infections. As many as 2,516 patients have recovered while the death toll remains at 35.
Among patients still under treatment, 13 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, 15 twice and 20 thrice.
Meanwhile, 37,249 people are being quarantined nationwide.
The ministry also reported that 78,414 more people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on April 29, raising the total number of vaccinated people nationwide to 506,435.
On April 29 night, the Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee issued an urgent dispatch urging all residents to wear facemasks when going out. Competent agencies are required to strengthen inspections and take drastic measures against illegal entries and those violating pandemic prevention and control regulations.
The city also ordered karaoke palours, bars, discos and game centers to halt operating from 0:00am on April 30./.
