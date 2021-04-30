Health Vietnam willing to support Laos in COVID-19 fight: Health Minister Vietnam is willing to share its experience in COVID-19 prevention and control with Laos, said Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long in a virtual discussion with his Lao counterpart Bounfeng Phoummalaysith on April 29.

Health Ministry of Health updates COVID-19 treatment regimen The Ministry of Health (MoH) has introduced several changes to procedures for the diagnosis, treatment and hospital discharge for COVID-19 patients and called on hospitals to ensure they have sufficient oxygen reserves.

Health Cho Ray Phnom Penh Hospital ready to admit COVID-19 patients The Cho Ray Phnom Penh Hospital, a joint venture between Vietnam’s Saigon Medical Investment JSC and Cambodia’s Sokimex Co, stands ready to admit COVID-19 patients, its General Director Ton Thanh Tra has said.