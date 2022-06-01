Business Vietnam Dairy 2022 kicks off The third Vietnam International Milk and Dairy Products Exhibition (Vietnam Dairy 2022) opened at the Hanoi International Exhibition Centre on May 31.

Business Da Nang: trade-business-investment activities in full swing this June The central city of Da Nang will hold a series of economic, trade, and investment events in June, most importantly the Da Nang investment forum on June 26, said Ho Ky Minh, Vice Chairman of the municipal People Committee at a press conference on May 31.

Videos Hai Duong’s GlobalGap lychees exported to EU The northern province of Hai Duong exported 3 tonnes of lychees from the first batch of the 2022 crop to the UK, Germany, and the Netherlands on May 30.

Business Social policy bank to roll out interest cuts worth 3 trillion VND this year The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) said it had been working around the clock to ensure the smooth implementation of an interest rate package cut through the Vietnam Bank of Social Policies (VBSP).