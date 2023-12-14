Society Vietnamese students win Korea Multicultural Youth Awards Three students of Vietnamese origin were among the winners of the 12th Korea Multicultural Youth Awards.

Society Quang Tri proposes measures to better manage fishing vessels The central province of Quang Tri have proposed to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) a number of measures to manage fishing vessels as part of the efforts to prevent and combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Society Implementation of global compact for safe, orderly and regular migration reviewed Chief of Mission of the International Organisation of Migration (IOM) in Vietnam Park Mi-hyung has applauded the country’s efforts in implementing the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM), saying that the Vietnamese Government has taken proactive steps towards a greener and more sustainable future.

Society Vietnam’s road accident-related deaths fall by 43.5% in 2011-2020 Vietnam is among 45 out of 193 UN member countries whose deaths in road accidents decreased by over 30% in the 2011-2020 period, said Khuat Viet Hung, Vice Chairman of the National Road Traffic Safety Committee.