Vietnam, RoK extend duration of youth exchange cooperation pact
At the signing ceremony (Source: tienphong.vn)Hanoi (VNA) - Hoang Quoc Long, head of the Ministry of Home Affairs’ youth affairs department, and Lee In-hyuk, Director-General of the Korean Foundation (KF) ASEAN Culture House, signed an extension of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in youth-related experience sharing and exchanges in Hanoi on December 14.
Accordingly, the duration of the pact, signed on December 25, 2019, has been adjusted to last until December 31, 2027, instead of the end of 2024 as previously. Other terms remain in effect.
Long stated that this modification is crucial, providing a legal basis for both parties to actively and effectively continue conducting the cooperation programme. The signing ceremony is of great significance, demonstrating the efforts and responsibilities in maintaining and developing their sustainable cooperative relationship.
He requested the KF to further support and create conditions for Vietnamese delegations to visit and work in the Republic of Korea (RoK), ensuring the objectives that programme set forth.
In response, Lee hoped that by its new due date, the memorandum will be further extended and that the ministry will continue organising delegations of young leaders and intellectuals to the RoK in the near future.
Due to the global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, in the three years of 2020, 2021, and 2022, both sides were unable to implement the memorandum. In 2023, they finally organised the first delegation exchange of young leaders and intellectuals in accordance with their commitment./.