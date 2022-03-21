Business FDI flow to Binh Duong triples in Q1 The southern province of Binh Duong attracted about 1.6 billion USD worth of foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first quarter of 2022, 3.6 times higher than that in the same period last year, informed Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Vo Van Minh on March 21.

Business Dien Bien province, Korean partners cooperate in different fields The northern province of Dien Bien have signed memoranda of understanding on cooperation with the Vietnam-Korea Business and Investment Association (VKBIA), the Korea Chamber of Business in Vietnam (Korcham) and businesses from the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Business Petrol prices down by 600 VND per litres after seven hikes Retail petrol prices reduced by more than 600 VND per litre from 3pm on March 21 following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

Business Vietnamese, Lao businesses work to speed up strategic cooperation projects Vietnamese and Lao businesses discussed ways to speed up the implementation of large-scale Vietnamese-invested projects in Laos and seek new cooperation projects of strategic importance during a workshop in Vientiane on March 21.