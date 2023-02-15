At the press conference of the show. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The 10-episode reality dating show "Khoanh khac tinh yeu" (Romance Time), a cooperation between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea, will premiere on the national Vietnam Television on February 18.



The show is a reality entertainment programme about love, depicting the search for their destined mate among four boys and four girls who live together in “Romace House" for five days. The personality of each is gradually revealed through activities at the house. All changes in their emotions and their competition are shown in the most authentic way and it’s difficult for the audience to predict who will end up as a couple.



The programme, co-produced by Vietnam Cable Television (VTV Cab) and RoK’s JYN International Co.Ltd, will combine the culture of both countries.

The show will be filmed in the RoK at romantic locations where the famous drama series "Ban tinh ca mua dong" (Winter Sonata) was shot.

Model Jun Vu and actor and singer Hai Nam will host the show directed by Yang Jeong Pil and Kim Tae Chul, whose names are associated with RoK’s top entertainment programmes such as “Star King” or “Same Bed, Different Dreams”.

"Khoanh khac tinh yeu" will be broadcast on VTV3 every Saturday at 5:15pm and replay on ON Music channel of VTV Cab./.