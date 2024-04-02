At the working session (Photo: VNA)

Moscow (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi and Russian Deputy Minister of Agriculture Sergey Levin on April 2 discussed measures aimed at further promoting agricultural cooperation between the two countries.



Acknowledging the past accomplishments, both sides commended the sustained trade turnover in agro-forestry-fisheries, surpassing the 1 billion USD mark annually. Notably, various investment initiatives within the agricultural sector are currently underway, indicating a thriving bilateral engagement.



As there remains ample room to further boost agricultural collaboration, Khoi proposed several measures, including expanding the list of Vietnamese seafood enterprises eligible for export to Russia, and ensuring continued support for Vietnamese ventures in Russia, including TH True Milk.



Levin, for his part, highly appreciated Vietnam's decision to remove field thistle from the plant quarantine list, which facilitates increased exports of wheat and corn from Russia to Vietnam. He further reiterated Russia's steadfast commitment to providing favourable conditions for Vietnamese enterprises operating in the country.



The two sides agreed to continue coordinating and expanding the list of enterprises eligible for exporting agro-forestry-fisheries products to each other's markets.



They affirmed their intent to deliberate on concrete measures to bolster agricultural cooperation during the forthcoming 25th session of the Vietnam-Russia Inter-Governmental Committee scheduled for later this year./.