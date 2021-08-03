Vietnam sees 15.5 percent rise in exports in EU market
Export revenue from the EU market reached 22.5 billion USD in the first seven months of 2021, a year on year rise of 15.5 percent, reported the Ministry of Industry and Trade.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
According to the ministry, Vietnam mostly exported telephones and accessories, computers, electronics, footwear, garment and textile products, seafood, and handbags and wallets to the EU.
Meanwhile, the country imported 9.7 billion USD worth of goods from the EU, a rise of 19.6 percent over the same period in 2020. Major imports were accessories, automobile spare parts, completely-built-up cars and household appliances.
The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement took effect for one year on July 31, benefiting Vietnam's exports to the market./.