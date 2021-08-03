Business Vietnam ranks third in logistics performance index in ASEAN Vietnam ranks 39th among 160 countries and territories, and third in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in logistics performance index (LPI), heard a workshop held by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) on July 30.

Reference exchange rate revised down 4 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,176 VND per USD on August 3, down 4 VND from the previous day.

Infographic Import-export value tops 373 billion USD Vietnam's import-export value reached 373.36 billion USD in the first seven months of this year, according to the General Statistics Office.

Bilateral trade grows fast after EVFTA coming into force The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement, or EVFTA, entered into force on August 1 last year and has created the conditions needed to boost bilateral trade between Vietnam and the EU. According to the General Statistics Office, total import-export turnover between the two sides in the first seven months of 2021 topped 32.2 billion USD, an increase of 4.4 billion USD compared to the same period of 2020.