Vietnam sees no new community COVID-19 infections for 84 days
Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 cases on July 9, marking 84 consecutive days without any infections in the community, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
A soldier is spraying chemical to disinfect thoroughly the environment and related areas in order to contain the spread of COVID-19 (Photo: VNA)
Among 369 confirmed infections to date, 229 were imported cases and were put under quarantine upon their arrival in Vietnam, posing no risk of transmission in the community.
As many as 347 patients have been given the all-clear from the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, accounting for 94 percent of the total number, and no death was reported.
The remaining 22 active cases are being treated at hospitals and in stable condition. Among them, five people tested negative for the virus at least twice.
A total of 13,322 people who had close contact with infected cases or returned Vietnam from pandemic-hit countries and territories remained under quarantine, of whom 95 are quarantined at hospitals, 12,807 at other concentrated quarantine facilities and 420 at home./.