At the exchange (Source: www.qdnd.vn)

- Young officers of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) and the Singapore Army gathered at an exchange in Hanoi on July 1 to share experience and enhance exchange and mutual trust.During the conference, the two sides informed each other of the operation of their armies, stressing that young officers of the two countries have been the main force, directly implementing political tasks of the army.Young officers of Vietnam and Singapore have always affirmed the role of each army in maintaining peace and stability, development and security in the region and the world.Speaking at the event, Lieutenant Colonel Tran Viet Nang, deputy head of the Military Youth Board under the General Department of Politics of the VPA, affirmed the VPA in general and VPA young officers in particular always appreciate great achievements by the Singaporean government and people in recent years.He said Vietnamese and Singaporean young generations in general and young officers of the two armies in particular need to continue strengthening trust and deepening relations between the two countries. The official suggested young officers enhance cooperation in fighting all schemes and tricks to drive a wedge into the friendship between the two countries and armies by means of domestic and international communication.Major Tan You Rong, head of the delegation of Singaporean young officers, expressed his hope that the exchange will help promote mutual understanding between the two nations’ young officers.The two sides agreed to work together in raising awareness of young officers and people of the significance of fostering the Vietnam-Singapore strategic partnership, and give advices to the two ministries of defence in expanding cooperation in personnel training.During their stay in Vietnam, Singaporean young officers paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum, visited the Vietnam Military History Museum and joined exchange with units from the VPA.-VNA