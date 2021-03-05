Health COVID-19 vaccinations must be safe, effective: Deputy PM The Ministry of Health must ensure the safety and efficiency of Vietnam’s COVID-19 vaccination programme, under the instructions of the Politburo and the Government, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam said at a meeting of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on March 5.

Health Many elderly people join 2nd stage of Nano Covax vaccine trials A total of 367 volunteers, including 30 aged over 60, have been injected with Nano Covax, Vietnam’s first homegrown COVID-19 vaccine candidate, in the second phase of its human trials, according to the Military Medical University.

Society Voluntary blood donation event held in Dien Bien province The Red Spring Festival, a voluntary blood donation event, is taking place in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien on March 5, with more than 300 people coming to register.

Health Volunteers sought for second homegrown COVID-19 vaccine trials People, aged from 18-59 and residing in Hanoi, can register for human trials of Vietnam’s second COVID-19 vaccine candidate COVIVAC from March 5 morning.