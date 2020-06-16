Wind power turbines in Ninh Thuan (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) - A seminar in Hanoi on June 16 discussed the potential of Vietnam-Sweden cooperation in energy development, especially clean energy.



The seminar was held jointly by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT)’s Electricity and Renewable Energy Authority and the Swedish Embassy’s Department of Commerce.



Addressing the event, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Hoang Quoc Vuong called for the further promotion of the energy market in Vietnam, particularly renewable energy, in accordance with the Politburo's Resolution No 55-NQ/TW on orientations for the national energy development strategy to 2030 with a vision to 2045.



He suggested actively pooling social resources, from the private sector to foreign investors, in the effort.



The MoIT is now working on a master plan for Vietnam’s energy between now and 2030 with a vision to 2050, he added.



Vietnam wants to learn from Sweden’s experience in the field, he told the seminar, as new mechanisms and policies for energy development are in the pipeline.



Swedish Ambassador to Vietnam Ann Mawe said leading Swedish firms in electrical equipment and renewable energy, along with representatives from the Swedish Government, were at the seminar to offer financial solutions and pre-feasibility studies on energy to Vietnam.



A representative from wind power developer Hexico lauded Vietnam’s potential to develop energy both onshore and offshore and expressed a readiness to partner with Vietnamese companies to develop clean energy./.