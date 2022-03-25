Business Suspending VAT refunds will harm cassava industry The Vietnam Cassava Association has proposed the Government does not implement a recent decision on value-added tax (VAT) refunds for cassava starch products as it will create difficulties for the cassava industry.

Business BRG group, Japanese partner to open more FujiMart stores in Vietnam BRG Group JSC and its Japanese partner, Sumitomo Corporation, on March 24 signed a joint-venture contract on expanding the FujiMart grocery supermarket chain in Vietnam, towards opening 50 new stores throughout the country by 2028.

Business Reference exchange rate up 3 VND on March 25 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,151 VND/USD on March 25, up 3 VND from the previous day.