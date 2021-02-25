Vietnam to organise ASEAN Para Games 11 in December
Vietnam will officially host the 11th Southeast Asian Para Games (ASEAN Para Games 11) in December with 11 sports.
Vietnamese delegates attend 23rd APSF Board of Governors Meeting (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam will officially host the 11th Southeast Asian Para Games (ASEAN Para Games 11) in December with 11 sports.
The ASEAN Para Sports Federation (APSF) announced the cancellation of the ASEAN Para Games 10 in the Philippines and empowered the organisation of the ASEAN Para Games 11 to Vietnam at its 23rd Board of Governors Meeting held via video conference on February 25.
Head of the Vietnam Paralympic Association Huynh Vinh Ai stressed the importance of controlling the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure safety for athletes.
The host Vietnam briefed member states on preparation works for the tournament, as well as plans to organise 11 main sports, namely athletics, swimming, weightlifting, badminton, table tennis, chess, archery, goalball, wheelchair tennis, Bocia and Judo.
Ai stressed that as the host country, Vietnam is actively preparing for the Games. However, everything still depends on the developments of the pandemic. The organising board will follow all regulations of the World Health Organisation and the Vietnamese Government./.