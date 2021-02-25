Culture - Sports Painter’s unique 1,010 buffalo miniatures Born and bred in Son Tay town in Hanoi, painter Nguyen Tan Phat has a deep love for the Vietnamese countryside, especially buffaloes. With skill and creativity, he created more than 1,000 unique buffaloes in different shapes and sizes, with the aim of celebrating the anniversary of Thang Long - Hanoi and the Year of the Buffalo.

Culture - Sports Thang Long Imperial Citadel expected to become Heritage Park The Thang Long Imperial Citadel in Hanoi should be preserved and developed with a vision to become a Heritage Park, said Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue at a recent working session with its management body - the Thang Long-Hanoi Heritage Conservation Centre.

Culture - Sports Hue museum displays King Minh Mang's artifacts The Hue Museum of Royal Antiquities is featuring more than 40 artefacts dating to the time of King Minh Mang (reigning 1820-1839) at Ngu Phung Pavilion to mark the 200th anniversary of his reign in the former Imperial Citadel of Hue, a UNESCO heritage site.