Business Ca Mau suggests adding two power-gas projects into master plan Authorities of the southernmost province of Ca Mau have suggested adding two power-gas projects into the national master plan on power development for the 2021 – 2030 period with orientations to 2050.

Business Prime Minister pledges to continue accompanying businesses Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has required Deputy Prime Ministers and Ministers to continue accompanying businesses and remove difficulties to help them achieve breakthrough development in 2020 and the following years.