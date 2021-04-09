Workers produce electronic components (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam and Turkey held the “Business-to-Business (B2B) Matching Webinar on Products for Supporting Industries 2021” on April 9, aiming to introduce the potential of Vietnamese electronics and mechanics manufacturers to major Turkish importers.



The event was organised by the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) and Asia-African Market Department, as well as the Embassy of Vietnam in Turkey.



Among attendees were representatives from Arcelik A.S, a Turkish multinational household appliance manufacturer that is looking to stay ahead in the Asia-Pacific market.



In her opening remarks, Deputy Director of Vietrade’s export support centre Nguyen Thi Thu Thuy highlighted population and workforce as potential of Vietnam, a dynamic economy in Asia.



Besides, the country has been active in fostering international economic integration, she noted, citing the fact that Vietnam has participated in a number of new-generation free trade agreements and worked to diversify foreign markets and export items.



The country is becoming “the world’s factory” and playing an increasingly important role in global supply chains.



As Vietnam has competitive edges in skilled workers, affordable labour costs, and modern technology in supporting industries, it is capable of fulling orders for high-quality products, even large volumes, and ensuring delivery is on schedule, she continued. The country produces more and more high-tech products with higher added value, for example precision mechanical and electronic products and parts.



She added that Vietrade will help enterprises from Vietnam and Turkey connect with each other to boost trade and economic relations between the two sides./.