World COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Southeast Asia on April 26 The number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines passed the milestone of 1 million on April 26 as the infections continued to surge in the country.

World EU welcomes ASEAN’s “five-point consensus” on Myanmar The European Union (EU) described the “five-point consensus” on Myanmar reached at the ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting on April 24 is “an encouraging step” forward in ASEAN’s efforts to resolve the current crisis in Myanmar.

World Singapore, Hong Kong resume “air travel bubble” The Singaporean Ministry of Transport (MOT) announced on April 26 that the Singapore – Hong Kong Air Travel Bubble (ATB) will be re-launched on May 26, allowing travellers to move between the two sides without quarantine.