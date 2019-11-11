Business Vietnam, Italy promote economic cooperation The Embassy of Vietnam in Italy recently coordinated with authorities from Castelbuono in Palermo, the capital of southern Sicily region, to organise a forum on enhancing economic cooperation.

Business Rescued MoIT projects make little progress Three years after the implementation of a government directive aimed at salvaging 12 failed business projects under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), little progress had been made and the majority were still losing money, according to a recent Government report submitted to the National Assembly.

Business VN-Index to move flat, large-cap stocks to weaken Vietnam’s benchmark VN-Index last week ended at its 13-month high but its struggle on the last two days signalled growth had stalled and it would move sideways in the coming week.

Business Vietnam’s exports estimated at 217.05 bln USD in 10 months Vietnam’s export revenue was estimated at 217.05 billion USD in the first 10 months of this year, up 7.4 percent annually, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.