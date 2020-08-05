Vietnam works to boost longan exports to China
Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Quoc Doanh on August 5 worked with Commercial Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Vietnam Hu Suo Jin to boost exports of farm produce, especially longan, to China.
Doanh said the Chinese Embassy in Vietnam has been closely working with the ministry to remove difficulties in the shipment of Vietnamese agricultural products to China.
In the recent time, the export and import of agro-forestry-fishery products between the two countries have been declining due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he added.
The Deputy Minister hoped the Chinese Embassy and relevant agencies will continue addressing difficulties in the field since the pandenic remains complicated.
Vietnam wants to boost longan and lychee exports to China as these fruits could be processed into many other products, he added.
Hu said China is a major and traditional market of Vietnam which is also the biggest trade partner of China in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
Vietnam has shipped many fruits to China, he said, adding that China has purchased over 60,000 tonnes of lychees from the northern province of Bac Giang – the largest lychee producer in Vietnam.
For longan, Hu said he had worked with the Department of Industry and Trade of Hung Yen – which is well-known for this specialty fruit – and the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade to boost exports.
The Chinese Embassy is willing to coordinate with Vietnamese relevant agencies to remove difficulties such as holding virtual meetings, contacting with major businesses in China, and facilitating the shipment of Vietnamese longan, he promised./.