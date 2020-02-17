Vietnamese boxer retains WBA Asia title
Boxer Truong Dinh Hoang of Vietnam has dominated the defence of his World Boxing Association (WBA) Asia super middleweight belt in Manila, the Philippines.
Boxer Truong Dinh Hoang (Photo: 24h.com.vn)
By doing so he became the first boxer to retain both the WBA West Asia and Asia East belts at the same time.
Last October, Hoang secured the WBA Asia East title by beating Lee Gyu Hyun from the Republic of Korea over 10 rounds at the Victory 8 – Legends of Hoan Kiem event.
On February 15, ‘The King’ knocked out Thai rival Yuttana Wongda in the second round at the Highland International Boxing Promotion event at the Manila Arena.
Wongda challenged Hoang earlier this year.
The Vietnamese 11-time winner actually became the WBA Asia title holder without a swinging a punch after defending champion Meena Brijest of India refused to face him.
The Thai fighter was given a decent chance of winning with a record of 37 bouts with 13 wins (nine by KO) and 24 losses (17 by KO). Before their bout, Hoang had only two fights as pro, winning both, with one coming from KO.
However the defending champion showed 31-year-old Wongda his power from the beginning with combinations of accurate blows that pushed him into defence, trying to avoid the aggressor.
He was lucky to make it through the first round, but Hoang wasted no time in the second to floor his opponent.
Wongda made the count, but Hoang continued to deliver heavy blows that floored Wongda for a second time before returning to his feet.
Wongda was on the ropes and could not resist under Hoang’s third attempt, as medical officials rushed into the ring to check him./.