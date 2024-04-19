Culture - Sports Google Arts & Culture exhibition spotlights Trang An Landscape Complex An online exhibition featuring the Trang An Landscape Complex in Vietnam’s northern Ninh Binh province was launched on Google Arts & Culture on April 18 by the complex's management board with the support of Google Arts & Culture and UNESCO World Heritage Centre.

Culture - Sports Hanoi exhibition marks Hung King’s Commemoration Day The Hanoi Museum on April 18 organised a thematic exhibition themed "Echoes" to introduce to the public nearly 100 precious artifacts, images, and documents of Vietnam from the Hung Kings’ reign with Dong Son Culture about 2,000 years ago.

Culture - Sports Preserving unique craft of making palm-leaf conical hats Making palm-leaf conical hats is a traditional craft of the Tay ethnic people in Bac Ha district in northern mountainous Lao Cai province. Woven from wild palm leaves, the hats are dried and skilfully crafted into their distinctive conical shape. As well as protecting wearers from sun and rain, the hats are also part of the traditional outfit of local women.