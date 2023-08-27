A show of Vietnamese traditional long dress at the event (Photo: vov.vn)

Bratislava (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Slovakia has held a ceremony to congratulate the Vietnamese community there on being recognised as the 14th ethnic minority group of the host country.



Speaking at the August 25 event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Slovakia Nguyen Tuan stressed that the Slovak Government's recognition of the Vietnamese community as the 14th ethnic minority group is a testament to their active role in Slovakia's development, thus making more effective contributions to the fine development of Vietnam-Slovakia friendship.



Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairwoman of the State Committee on Overseas Vietnamese Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang said the Vietnamese Party and State always pay deep attention to the Vietnamese community abroad, considering them an inseparable part and an important resource of the Vietnamese nation.



She wished that they would continue upholding the tradition of mutual assistance, law abiding and active integration, thereby contributing to the development of the host country and looking toward the homeland.



Governor of Bratislava region Juraj Droba expressed his delight and readiness to support the community as an integral part of the European nation.



For his part, Chairman of the Vietnamese Association in Slovakia Vo Phuong thanked the Vietnamese Embassy as well as the authorities and people of Slovakia for supporting the community and pledged that they would continue serving as a bridge between the two countries and their people.

A traditional dance performance of Slovakia at the event (Photo: vov.vn)

The Vietnamese community in Slovakia is the second in the world, behind that in the Czech Republic, recognised as an ethnic minority of the host country.



On the occasion, Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son sent a letter of congratulations to them.



Hang also cabled a letter of thanks to the Government Council for Human Rights, National Minorities, and Gender Equality of Slovakia./.