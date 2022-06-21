

Representatives from 26 associations, unions, businesses, and restaurants of the Vietnamese community in France brought many dishes and drinks typical of different regions in Vietnam to the festival. These include beef vermicelli, mixed vermicelli, spring rolls, bread, sugarcane juice, and tea and coffee, among others.

In addition to showcasing food, other activities were also held at the festival, such as art performances, folk games, and introductions to French - Vietnamese books.

The festival also received support from the local government in Paris’s 5th district. The district is very supportive of activities from the Vietnamese community in France introducing Vietnamese culture.

The Ici Festival Vietnam is the idea of a group of young French-Vietnamese who hope to introduce Vietnamese culture to the French public./.

VNA