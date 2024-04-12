International visitors at the exhibition (Photo: VNA)

Washington D.C. (VNA) – A Vietnamese cultural exhibition is underway at George Mason University (GMU) in the US state of Virginia, which will run to August 15.

This is a joint effort between the Vietnamese Embassy’s spouse association in the US and GMU's Costello College of Business, aiming to promote the land and people of Vietnam to international friends.

On display are items imbued with traditional Vietnamese culture such as bronze drum and Khue Van Pavilion models, Ao dai (traditional long dress), Chu Dau pottery, lacquerware and rattan products.

Tran Thi Bich Van, Chairwoman of the association, said the exhibition is part of the activities to spread Vietnamese culture at universities and influential public spaces in the host country.

President of Costello College of Business Ajay Vinzé called the cultural space the beginning of a great partnership between Vietnam and the GMU, saying the university is looking to expand its cooperation with the Southeast Asian country.

He expressed his hope for more training and cultural exchanges with Vietnam as many Vietnamese students are studying there.

Vinzé said the GMU will send a delegation to Vietnam to seek cooperation opportunities with its universities in June, adding such partnerships are expected to be established in various forms.

A performance at the exhibition (Photo: VNA)

Cindy Shao, President of the Asian American Chamber of Commerce (AACC), thanked the embassy for improving her understanding of Vietnamese history and culture, adding she was very impressed by Ao dai and the traditional Vietnamese silk material, and the book on ancient costumes of the Le (1428-1788) and Ly (1009-1225) dynasties displayed at the exhibition./.