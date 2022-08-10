Society Airlines adjust flight plans over storm Mulan In response to impacts of storm Mulan in the Gulf of Tokin, Vietnamese airlines have adjusted operation plans of flights to and from some affected airports from August 11.

Society Norwegian Ambassador honoured with environmental award Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha presented the "For the Cause of Natural Resources and Environment" insignia to Ambassador of Norway Grete Lochen in Hanoi on August 10 in recognition of her contributions to Vietnam’s natural resources and environment sector.

Society Gifts presented to AO victims in Bac Lieu The Association for Victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin of the southern province of Bac Lieu handed over 55 gifts to local AO/dioxin victims during its gathering on August 10, on the occasion of the 61st anniversary of AO disaster in Vietnam (August 10).

Society Exhibition spotlights Hanoi-Vientiane relationship An exhibition highlighting the solidarity and cooperation between the capital cities of Vietnam and Laos took place in Hanoi on August 10 as part of activities to celebrate the Vietnam - Laos Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022.