Vietnamese delegation pays tribute to late President in Russia
Representatives of the Vietnamese delegation to the 2022 International Army Games on August 10 offered flowers to pay respect to late President Ho Chi Minh at his monument in Moscow, Russia.
The delegation was headed by Colonel Ta Quang Thao, Deputy Director of the Military Training Department under the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army.
The 2022 Army Games gathers 270 teams from 37 countries worldwide.
The Vietnam People’s Army team is set to join such events as "Tank Biathlon", "Army of Culture", “Military-Medical Relay” and "Special Breakthrough". Vietnam will also host the Games’ competitions in the category of “Emergency Area”./.