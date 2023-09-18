The "Vietnam Heritage Art" collection is performed by Vietnamese and international models from many countries and territories (Photo: VNA)

London (VNA) – Vietnamese designer Ho Tran Da Thao presented her collection entitled “Vietnam Heritage Art” at the House of iKons Fashion Week 2023 on September 16, attracting the attention of many designers and fashion magazines in the UK.



The event, which is part of the London Fashion Week, gathered hundreds of international models and designers from Vietnam, the US, Italy, Finland, the UK, Thailand, and the Philippines. It is one of a series of activities to mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and the UK, contributing to promoting the traditional values, culture, and fashion of Vietnam in the UK.



According to Thao, she spent many years studying the beauty of traditional costumes and experimented with patterns in each work.

The collection is expected to lead the audience on a journey through time and space. It incorporates brocade patterns from the 16th to the 19th century and features the use of natural materials such as lotus yarn, silk and linen.

She said that through the event, she hopes more Vietnamese and foreigners will use “Made in Vietnam” fashion products.

Thao has won many domestic and international awards including the Mercedes-Benz Asia Fashion Award in 2004. She also received the International Young Fashion Entrepreneur Award 2008 from the British Council./.