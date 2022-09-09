Vietnamese, Egyptian firms look to expand business bond
A workshop aiming to promote trade connection between Vietnamese and Egyptian businesses was held in Cairo on September 8, attracting those specialising in agricultural products, seafood, construction material, household plastic, paper, packaging and fertiliser.
Egyptian businesses are interested in Vietnamese goods. -Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Ambassador Nguyen Huy Dung said there is great potential for enterprises of the two sides to further expand cooperation, suggesting they work closely to lift the bilateral trade to a higher level.
He underlined the need to enhance the exchange of market information between the two countries’ business communities, affirming that the embassy is always ready to create all favourable conditions for information connection between Vietnamese and Egyptian firms.
Representatives from Egyptian companies said they are especially interested in Vietnam’s agricultural and seafood products, and wish to promote business opportunities with Vietnamese partners.
Meanwhile, Vietnamese businesses also have high expectations for business cooperation opportunities with Egyptian partners.
The Egyptian side said they are willing to support Vietnamese businesses in finding investment and business opportunities in the Egyptian market through strengthening connection between the business communities of the two countries.
Previously, a working delegation of the Ministry of Industry and Trade and Vietnamese enterprises had a meeting with the Federation of Egyptian Chambers of Commerce to learn about mechanisms and policies related to import and export, and share information about the need of the two markets./.