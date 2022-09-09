Business Reference exchange rate down 18 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,263 VND/USD on September 9, down 18 VND from the previous day.

Business Conference connects Vietnam-Ireland agricultural businesses An Ireland-Vietnam Agriculture Conference was organised in Hanoi on September 8 under the theme “The Adoption of Agritech 4.0”.

Business Tokyo conference draws investment in Long An A conference was held in Tokyo on September 8 to promote Japanese investment in the Mekong Delta province of Long An.

Business Bamboo Airways named most punctual airline in first eight months Low-cost carrier Bamboo Airways was the most punctual airline in the first eight months of this year, with an on-time performance (OTP) rate of 95.2%, or 31,957 flights, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam.