A booth showing farm produce from Vietnam at the Rungis International Market in Paris in 2018. (Photo: VNA)

A week of events showcasing Vietnamese agricultural products is scheduled to take place at the Rungis International Market in Paris, France, from June 23 to July 2, according to the Hanoi People's Committee.The event will attract the participation of nearly 20 enterprises that will introduce typical and popular products of Vietnam including fresh and dried fruits, seafood, vegetables, canned drinks, processed farm produce, spices, tea, coffee and cashew nuts.The Hanoi People’s Committee described the week as an important trade promotion event which will enable firms to establish stable and long-term distribution channels for their products in France while promoting their goods to other European markets.It will also be a chance for businesses from the two nations to explore new cooperation opportunities, the committee said.Within the framework of the event, the “Vietnamese Product Days” will be held at Thanh Binh Jeune supermarket outlet. Vietnamese tourism and cuisine will also be introduced at a number of restaurants in France from June 28 to 30.Vietnamese enterprises will be offered the opportunity to work with Distribution Leader Price SNC to connect with its distribution system in France.They will also work with Semmaris, the company that manages the Rungis International Market, to implement a feasibility study on investing in a wholesale agricultural product market in Hanoi following the Rungis model.Exports of major farm produce earned Vietnam 7.7 billion USD in the past five months.During the period, aquatic products also brought home 3.15 billion USD, including 795 million USD from tra fish and 1.1 billion USD from shrimps.-VNA