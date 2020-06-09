Vietnamese firm exports 1 million masks to US
Vietnam exports 415.7 million face masks worth 63.19 million USD in the first four months of 2020. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - JSC Central Pharmaceutical I (Pharbaco) has shipped 1 million face masks to the US.
Pharbaco is the first pharmaceutical business in the north to be licensed for exporting masks to the US. Earlier, the firm completed orders from Poland and Hungary.
Pharbaco is capable of producing 20 million of face masks per month.
The company is importing more machines to increase its production capacity.
Vietnam exported 415.7 million face masks worth 63.19 million USD in the first four months of 2020, according to the General Department of Customs.
Japan was the biggest importer of made-in-Vietnam face masks in the period, with 32.7 million, followed by the Republic of Korea, Germany, and the US, with 17.1 million, 11.1 million, and 10.4 million, respectively./.