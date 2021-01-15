Business Reference exchange rate up 4 VND on January 15 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,136 VND per USD on January 15, up 4 VND from the previous day.

Business Vietnam to remain at centre of Asian supply chains: EIU Vietnam will remain at the centre of Asian supply chains and one of the most competitive manufacturing locations in the Asia-Pacific region, said analysts at the Economist Intelligence Unit in a report on the country released on January 13.