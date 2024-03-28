Business Singapore tops foreign investors in Vietnam in first quarter Singapore was the largest foreign investor in Vietnam in the year to March 20 with over 2.55 billion USD, making up 41.3% of the total foreign direct investment (FDI) registered in the country, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment’s Foreign Investment Agency (FIA).

Business Vietnam, China eye stronger border trade Border provinces of Vietnam and China should continue close coordination and enhance trade promotion between the two sides, stressed the recent talks between the management boards of the economic zone of the northern province of Ha Giang and the Malypo border economic cooperation zone of China’s Yunnan province.

Business Breakthroughs recorded in fruit, vegetable exports in Q1 With positive signals right from the beginning of the year, including over 1 billion USD in export value in the first quarter of this year, experts have shown optimism about the growth in overseas shipments of Vietnamese fruits and vegetables in the coming time.

Business Gov’t determined to hasten ODA, concessional loan disbursement: Deputy PM Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang on March 27 stressed the Vietnamese Government’s determination to speed up the disbursement of official development assistance (ODA) and concessional loans.