Business Vietnam attends Macao International Trade, Investment Fair Vietnamese companies joined about 1,200 companies and organisations from 14 countries and territories at the 28th Macao International Trade and Investment Fair (MIF) that is running in Macao (China) from October 19-22.

Business Transparency crucial to upgrading the stock market The goal of upgrading the stock market by 2025 requires the concerted efforts of ministries and market members.

Business Minister welcomes Chinese firm’s plan to expand operations in Vietnam Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung has welcomed China Communications Construction Co. Ltd (CCCC)’s plan to expand investment and business activities in Vietnam while meeting a representative of the firm in Beijing on October 19.

Videos PM attends Vietnam-Saudi Arabia Business Forum in Riyadh Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended the Vietnam-Saudi Arabia business forum on October 19 in Riyadh as part of his trip to the Middle Eastern country to attend the ASEAN - Gulf Cooperation Council Summit.