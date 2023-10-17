Vietnam-Algeria Business Forum held in Hanoi
Minister of Construction Nguyen Thanh Nghi and Algerian Minister of Industry and Pharmaceutical Production Ali Aoun co-chaired the Vietnam-Algeria Business Forum in Hanoi on October 17.
At Vietnam-Algeria Business Forum (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Construction Nguyen Thanh Nghi and Algerian Minister of Industry and Pharmaceutical Production Ali Aoun co-chaired the Vietnam-Algeria Business Forum in Hanoi on October 17.
Speaking at the event, Nghi said that the forum, an important activity within the framework of the 12th Vietnam-Algeria Inter-Governmental Committee, is a substantive and important opportunity for both sides to exchange information and learn about each other’s trade and investment incentives, priority areas and potential projects.
Ali Aoun informed participants about the direction that Algeria is taking to develop its economy and attract investment.
Currently, Algeria has many policies for industry, mining, agricultural processing, tourism, renewable energy, housing, basic infrastructure, and offers incentives for small- and medium-sized enterprises, and startups, he added.
At the forum, the countries' experts clarified mechanisms and policies for businesses in both Vietnam and Algeria.
A representative from the Import-Export Department under the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade said that in order to create favourable conditions for domestic and foreign investors, Vietnam has reformed administrative procedures and simplified investment and business conditions.
In addition, the Government has issued policies to attract foreign investment in promoting green growth, and sustainable import and export, and supported businesses to overcome barriers.
Ahmed Berrich from the Algerian Investment Promotion Agency shared that Algeria is prioritising investment in stone mining, agro-fisheries, pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals, tourism, construction, information technology and communications./.