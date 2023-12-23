Vietnamese agricultural products are introduced to Algerian consumers. (Photo: VNA)

Algiers (VNA) – The Vietnam Trade Office in Algeria on December 22 coordinated with the Carrefour supermarket system in Algeria to organise an activity to introduce and promote Vietnamese products at the Carrefour Hypermarket in the City Center Mall in the capital of Algiers.



At the event, two of Vietnam’s key products - coffee and catfish (tra and basa fish) fillets - were introduced Algerian consumers. They had a chance to learn about information of Vietnamese products, how to cook them and try them.



Speaking to consumers, supermarket representatives, and local importers, Vietnamese Trade Counselor in Algeria Hoang Duc Nhuan said that Vietnam's aquaculture output in 2023 is expected to reach more than 9.26 million tonnes and a total export turnover is estimated at 9.2 billion USD. Vietnam’s main export items include shrimp with an export turnover of 3.45 billion USD, catfish (1.9 billion USD), mollusks (0.8 billion USD), and tuna (0.9 billion USD).



According to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP), Vietnam's tra fish has been exported to more than 140 countries and territories around the world, conquering both traditional and demanding markets like the US, the EU, and Japan.



Regarding coffee export, according to data from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, in the first 11 months of this year, Vietnam shipped abroad 1.36 million tonnes worth 3.5 billion USD. The figure is expected to be higher as the country is entering the 2023-2024 harvest season. Currently, Vietnamese coffee is present in more than 80 countries worldwide.



Algeria is considered a large market for coffee consumption as it imports 130,000 tonnes of coffee beans a year./.