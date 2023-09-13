Auditor General of the State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV) Ngo Van Tuan meets First President of the Cour des Comptes and French Supreme Audit Institution Pierre Moscovici in Paris on September 12. (Photo: VNA)

Paris (VNA) – Auditor General of the State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV) Ngo Van Tuan met First President of the Cour des Comptes, the French Supreme Audit Institution Pierre Moscovici in Paris on September 12, discussing measures to strengthen their cooperation in the audit.

Earlier, on September 11, Tuan had a working session with Honorary President of the Cour des Comptes Gilles Pierre Levy, during which he highly valued its auditing expertise and role in leading Supreme Audit Institutions (SAI) to operate more effectively and stressed Vietnam hopes to strengthen cooperation both bilaterally and multilaterally, especially in areas where the French agency has strengths such as anti-corruption, money laundering, public policy assessment, and auditing international organisations.

He invited the Honorary President of the Cour des comptes Gilles Pierre Levy to visit to the SAV soon, and the latter suggested the two sides continue discussions to strengthen cooperation.

The two agreed to strengthen cooperation on auditing in all areas of mutual interest and organise cross-assessments between agencies within the International Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) framework.

The delegation from State Audit Office of Vietnam ( SAV ) works with representative of the Cour des Comptes, the French Supreme Audit Institution. (Photo: VNA)

Levy invited the SAV to join the association of the SAIs using the French language (AISCCUFF).

The visit takes place as Vietnam and France are celebrating the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations and the 10th anniversary of their strategic partnership./.