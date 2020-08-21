Vietnamese, Japanese consumer goods companies to be brought together
An event linking producers and traders of high-quality Japanese household commodities and consumer goods with Vietnamese partners, called GOOD GOODS Japan, will take place in Hanoi from August 24 to October 30.
Project Director at JETRO Hanoi Abe Tonofumi (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - An event linking producers and traders of high-quality Japanese household commodities and consumer goods with Vietnamese partners, called GOOD GOODS Japan, will take place in Hanoi from August 24 to October 30.
Held at the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) Hanoi Office on Phan Chu Trinh Street in the capital’s Hoan Kiem district, the event is expected to attract 46 Japanese companies showcasing their products and linking with Vietnamese partners through virtual negotiations.
Abe Tonofumi, Project Director at JETRO Hanoi, said GOOD GOODS Japan has been held by the organisation since 2014 with the aim of helping Japanese small- and medium-sized enterprises popularise their products to the Vietnamese market.
Vietnamese buyers will be offered a chance to test exhibited products and hold online negotiations with Japanese suppliers if interested./.