Business TP Bank to raise charter capital to 461 mln USD The board of directors at the Tien Phong Joint Stock Commercial Bank (TP Bank, Stock code TPB) has approved an increase to the bank’s charter capital this year of 2.15 trillion VND, bringing it to 10.71 trillion VND (461.1 million USD) from 8.56 trillion VND.

Business VinaSeed’s rice products conquer international market Vietnam Rice Company Limited (Vinarice) of Vinaseed – a member of The PAN Group, has obtained the certificate of food safety management systems (FSSC 22000) for processing, packaging and distribution by Bureau Veritas – the UK's leading independent organisation for certification.

Business Barriers to public investment disbursement must be removed: Minister Relevant agencies need to take drastic and concerted actions and quickly remove barriers and difficulties to speed up the disbursement of public investment, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung has said.

Business Ministry to halt market trading in emergency cases If serious turbulence is caused by large-scale sell-offs and considered a threat to the security of the equity market, the Ministry of Finance will have to switch the market off.