Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen Phan Van Giang (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen Phan Van Giang held a video call on May 6 with his Lao counterpart, General Chansamon Chanyalat, to discuss measures to boost defence cooperation suitable to the new circumstances.

The two ministers briefed each other on the socio-economic development and defence-security situation in their countries.

They agreed that amid the substantial opportunities and challenges, the Parties, States, militaries, and people of both sides should continue to maintain and reinforce their traditional friendship and special solidarity, especially defence cooperation.



Despite the complex developments surrounding COVID-19, the defence partnership between the two countries has been thriving, focusing on areas such as border management, COVID-19 prevention and control, personnel training, and health care, they noted.

Chanyalat congratulated Giang on his appointment as Defence Minister and thanked the Vietnamese Defence Ministry for providing timely support for the Lao counterpart in COVID-19 prevention and control by sending experts and medical supplies to the country.

For his part, Giang expressed his sympathy towards the Lao people over the difficulties they are currently facing due to COVID-19, and lauded the efforts of the Lao army and people in assisting the Lao Government in overcoming these difficult times to quickly stabilise people’s lives.

The Party, State, and military of Vietnam attach special importance to the great relationship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation with Laos, with defence and military partnership being a top priority, he said.

The two ministers concurred that in the future, as COVID-19 is forecast to remain a complex issue that will affect the implementation of the signed cooperation plan for 2021, both sides should seek cooperation methods suitable to the circumstances, focusing on a number of areas, such as Party-political affairs, personnel training, border management, combating trans-national crime, smuggling and trade fraud, and preventing illegal exit and entry.

They will also support each other at multilateral forums both are engaged in, especially within the framework of ASEAN and ASEAN-led mechanisms./.